Sure, it’s sorta weird having Halloween on a Monday since we just exited the last party weekend of spooky season. Maybe it’s time to veg out eating candy or handing it out to kids, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to be over.

Here are some spine- tingling or funny- bone- ticklin’ clips to keep the festive spirit alive, from The Simpsons’ “ Treehouse of Horror ” (which wa s really good this year! ), throwbacks to haunt season at the theme parks, music inspired by t he Haunted Mansion, and some Scooby- Doo parody fun.

Happy Halloween from us at io9!