All The TV Shows I Faithfully Watched As a Kid, But Only For the Cool Vehicles

To say I watched a lot of TV as a kid is an understatement. My brain is a more comprehensive resource on ‘80s and ‘90s TV shows than the Library of Congress, and while I probably couldn’t put my finger on a favorite genre when I was younger, looking back, it’s clear I endured countless shows—good, mediocre, and bad—for one specific reason: their cool vehicles.



Although I grew up across the river from The Motor City, I wouldn’t necessarily describe myself as a ‘car guy.’ As soon as the engine light comes on, I high tail it to the shop instead of diving under the hood. But I know a cool vehicle design when I see it, and TV during the ‘80s and ‘90s delivered those in spades; on the road, in the air, and on the water. If a show put more effort into its vehicles than its script or character development, I wouldn’t miss an episode, and these were some of my favorites.