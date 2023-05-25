NAFO is a bit hard to define. It has a website (and merch), but there’s no organized leadership. Instead, its extremely online adherents hang out on Discord, Reddit, Twitter, and other channels, landing on their strategy, if you can call it that, through collective action. But rest assured, wherever there’s Russian propaganda, NAFO is watching, and if you call the fellas with the #NAFO hashtag, you can expect them to come knocking on your post.

There’s some speculation (promoted by Russian trolls and propaganda outlets) that NAFO is a CIA funded psy-op, but most credible observers recognize it as a grassroots movement. Regardless, the fellas don’t seem to mind. On an internet that often feels bleak, NAFO is proof that posters can still come together to make something great, or at least something funny and quasi-purposeful.

The NAFO insignia
The NAFO insignia.
Screenshot: Gizmodo

A year into NAFO’s meme-ing, there are countless examples of fellas fighting on the front lines, standing proud next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and shedding tears of joy at the sight of missile launches. NAFO even raised money and paid the Ukrainian military to paint their memes on a tank, now affectionately known as the Superbonker 9000.

If you want to become a fella, there’s a simple initiation ritual. Donate to Ukraine and send proof to NAFO’s hotline, and they’ll make you a custom fella of your very own.

Click through for some examples of NAFO’s finest memes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

It’s always morally correct.

It’s always morally correct.

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

The Superbonker 9000

The Superbonker 9000

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Photo: SignMyRocket.com
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

This is the Prime Minister of Estonia

This is the Prime Minister of Estonia

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: Gizmodo / @exileoftza
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Bonk

Bonk

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

He fights for FREEDOM

He fights for FREEDOM

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Image: knowyourmeme.com
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Negotiations

Negotiations

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

You pronounced this nonsense

You pronounced this nonsense

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: knowyourmeme.com

In June, 2022, Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov made a tactical error: he responded to a NAFO troll in the comments of one of his posts. His nonsensical reply, “You pronounced this nonsense. Not me,” became a rallying cry for the fellas. NAFO members brigaded Ulyanov, berating him and filling his posts with memes and criticism. Ulyanov, an active Twitter user, temporarily stopped tweeting in response.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

It’s the track suit that does it for me

It’s the track suit that does it for me

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Image: @BRAVOKILO6464
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Honest work

Honest work

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Four score and seven posts ago...

Four score and seven posts ago...

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Image: @maggiesmithcybr
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

There is no CIA.

There is no CIA.

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: @BVasylchenko
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Buy War Bonks

Buy War Bonks

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Image: knowyourmeme.com
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

The War Room

The War Room

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Image: imgflip.com
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Can’t say I understand this one, but I love it.

Can’t say I understand this one, but I love it.

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Screenshot: Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

War is hell.

War is hell.

Image for article titled 15 Memes That Trolled Russia Too Hard
Image: @BRAVOKILO6464
Advertisement

17 / 17