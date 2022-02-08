With the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the books, it’s time to let the public choose the top nature images from the past year. The contest, produced by the Natural History Museum, London, saw over 50,000 photos entered from 95 countries. For the People’s Choice award, the public was asked to vote on a shortlist of 25 photos, of which one was chosen as the overall winner and four as “highly commended” finalists.

These top five images, along with the recent winners of the 57th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition (as chosen by a panel of expert judges), will be showcased at an upcoming Natural History Museum exhibition and displayed online.