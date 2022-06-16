Lavender Marriage

“London, 1899. The Lord and the Lady are in an intentionally arranged marriage to cover the fact that one or both of them is queer, with both the Lord and the Lady enjoying extramarital relationships with lovers more to their liking. All of this is completely and totally unacceptable to Society’s standards. Both the sham of the marriage as well as the two affairs must be kept secret or else everyone involved will be ruined. In Lavender Marriage four of you will play four primary characters: the Lord, the Lady, the Lord’s Lover, and the Lady’s Lover. You will also play the host of secondary characters that make up their world and with whom they interact.”—Miriam Robern