A glance at François Brunelle’s photography is often disorienting. For years, the Canadian photographer has dedicated himself to creating portraits of pairs of people that look so remarkably similar that you would think they’re siblings, or at least part of the same family. However, the pairs featured in his photos are never related: They’re doppelgangers.

In an interview with Gizmodo, Brunelle said he was inspired to start his “I’m not a look-alike!” project in 1999 because he had been able to see similarities in seemingly unconnected people from a young age. Another contributing factor was his own resemblance to the legendary British TV character Mr. Bean at that time.

“That gave me the idea to find lookalikes, bring them in front of the camera and capture on film the emotion they would experience, being in the presence of another self,” Brunelle said in an email.

You can follow Brunelle’s project on Instagram.