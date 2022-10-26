Miniatures are back in style, and brands are capitalizing on it. My inner child is squealing with delight over all the cuteness. My tiny smartphone collection will look adorable in this tiny Trader Joe’s tote bag, released this week.



Brands like Louis Vuitton and North Face have all hopped on the trend of tiny versions of the most iconic designs within their realm. It’s an easy way to get fans of the brands to broadcast their fealty while helping Barbie put a little more “basic” into her closet. Here’s a look at some of the iconic keychains you can sport.