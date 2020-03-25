We come from the future
Subscribe
We come from the future
News

A Classic Pair of Apple-Branded Sneakers Just Sold For Almost $10,000

Andrew Liszewski
Filed to:Apple
AppleAuctionsShoesClothingSneakersHeritage AuctionsAdidasSchwag
2
Save
Illustration for article titled A Classic Pair of Apple-Branded Sneakers Just Sold For Almost $10,000
Photo: Heritage Auctions

Every few years rumors will pop-up about a supposed smart shoe Apple is working on, and as far-fetched as they might seem, the company did dabble in sportswear in the early ‘90s, including a pair of Apple-branded sneakers on which collectors are still happy to spend obscene amounts of money at auction.

Heritage Auctions, the same auction house that recently handled the bidding and eventual sale of an extremely rare Nintendo Play Station prototype, put these size nine-and-a-half sneakers, featuring the classic Apple rainbow logo embroidered on the side, on the block as part of a collection of “Urban Art” pieces. The shoes, which were created exclusively for Apple employees in the early ‘90s, were pre-worn and featured some minor wear and tear, but were otherwise in excellent condition and after 20 bids eventually sold for $9,687.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled A Classic Pair of Apple-Branded Sneakers Just Sold For Almost $10,000
Photo: Heritage Auctions

This isn’t the first time a pair of these rare corporate promotional items have gone up for auction. Back in 2017, a pair in immaculate condition, which were claimed to be one of two never-worn prototype pairs created by Adidas, hit the auction block with a starting price of $15,000. They were expected to ignite a bidding war between Apple fanatics and sneaker collectors and sell for as much as $36,000, but no bids were actually placed once the auction started, and the Heritage Auctions website still lists the pair as being “Not Sold.”

Why this pair, in far worse condition than those prototypes, managed to fetch almost $10,000 at auction just three years later isn’t known, but collectors probably saw an opportunity to grab an extremely rare piece of Apple schwag for a good price as initial bids started much lower than $15,000 this time.

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Pablo Escobar's Cocaine Hippos Are Filling Ecosystem Roles in Colombia That Have Been Vacant for Thousands of Years

Coronavirus Has Slashed Global Air Pollution. This Interactive Map Shows How.

Check Out Our Exclusive Peek at Jim Butcher's New Dresden Files Entry, Peace Talks

This Egg Is Actually One of the Most Powerful Drones You Can Buy for Less Than $1,200