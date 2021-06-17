Aardman Teams With Netflix for a Truly Adorable Holiday Special

It’s so fluffy I’m gonna die!!! Image : Netflix

We have officially hit the point in the northern hemisphere where it’s very hot outside but every studio wants to tell you about all the festive holiday programming they’ve got coming later this year. We’ll excuse Aardman and Netflix’s latest though, because look how fuzzy those animals are.



The streamer has announced a new partnership with Aardman—the beloved UK-based studio behind Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, Wallace & Gromit, and more—to develop Robin Robin, a new animated special to launch this Holiday season. The special stars Bronte Carmichael as the titular Robin the Robin, a hatchling whose egg falls from her nest, leading to her being raised by a family of mice, and giving her a life where she’s not quite a bird, not quite a mouse, but a feisty go-getter nonetheless, looking to prove herself in the strange world she’s grown up in.

Carmichael is joined in the main cast by Adeel Akhtar as Dad Mouse, the loving father to four of his own mouse children before adopting Robin into the family, and acting legend Richard E. Grant as Magpie, a collectible hoarder who takes the young Robin under his wing on her journey of self-discovery. But perhaps the most delightful casting of all is X-Files icon Gillian Anderson, who will play Robin Robin’s villain Cat, a... well, cat, whose voracious appetite to eat all things around her puts her at odds with our avian hero. If all the above adorable imagery wasn’t enough, here’s a new poster as well, which is mostly an excuse to melt over Robin’s faux-mouse ears:

Image : Netflix

Far too cute. You almost forget that it’s hot as hell outside and that you’re going to have to wait another five months before you can see more in action—Robin Robin will stream on Netflix from November 27.



