Adorable Panasonic Robot Makes Deliveries in Japanese Smart Town

Panasonic has started testing a new delivery robot in suburban Tokyo. And it’s just so darn cute. The new delivery robot, first reported by the Japan Times, is being tested in what’s called the Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town. Panasonic staged a test run for members of the press earlier this month.
Delivery buddy
Based on a modified wheelchair design, the new robot measures roughly 45 inches by 45 inches by 26 inches (1,150 x 1,150 x 650mm) and weighs about 265 pounds (120 kg).
Human supervision
The robot is autonomous and can avoid most obstacles, according to the company, but there are human overseers to make sure that nothing goes wrong and to get the adorable little guy back on the right path if he goes astray.
Trial run
The robots are currently being tested without actually carrying any packages but the next phase of the trials will begin in February, according to the Japan Times, when the robot will delivery food and other daily staples to local residents in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Face
Did we mention that the robot is super cute. It’s got a face and everything, if you look hard enough. Adorable.
