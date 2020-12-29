Adorable Panasonic Robot Makes Deliveries in Japanese Smart Town

Slideshow

Adorable Panasonic Robot Makes Deliveries in Japanese Smart Town

mattnovak
Matt Novak
Filed to:panasonic
panasonicrobotsrobotdelivery robotsrobot delivery
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Adorable Panasonic Robot Makes Deliveries in Japanese Smart Town
Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi (Getty Images)

Panasonic has started testing a new delivery robot in suburban Tokyo. And it’s just so darn cute. The new delivery robot, first reported by the Japan Times, is being tested in what’s called the Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town. Panasonic staged a test run for members of the press earlier this month.

Matt Novak

Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog

Advertisement

2 / 6

Delivery buddy

Delivery buddy

undefined
Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi (Getty Images)

Based on a modified wheelchair design, the new robot measures roughly 45 inches by 45 inches by 26 inches (1,150 x 1,150 x 650mm) and weighs about 265 pounds (120 kg).

Advertisement

3 / 6

Human supervision

Human supervision

undefined
Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi (Getty Images)

The robot is autonomous and can avoid most obstacles, according to the company, but there are human overseers to make sure that nothing goes wrong and to get the adorable little guy back on the right path if he goes astray.

Advertisement

4 / 6

Trial run

Trial run

undefined
Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi (Getty Images)

The robots are currently being tested without actually carrying any packages but the next phase of the trials will begin in February, according to the Japan Times, when the robot will delivery food and other daily staples to local residents in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Advertisement

5 / 6

Face

Face

undefined
Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi (Getty Images)

Did we mention that the robot is super cute. It’s got a face and everything, if you look hard enough. Adorable.

Advertisement

6 / 6

Matt Novak

Matt Novak is the editor of Gizmodo's Paleofuture blog

DISCUSSION