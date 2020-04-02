All the Laptops Packing the New CPUs and GPUs from Intel and Nvidia to Drool Over Right Now

Graphic : Gizmodo

Today, Intel and Nvidia announced a new lineup of chips including the long-awaited 10th-gen Core mobile processors and RTX 2070 Super and 2080 Super mobile GPUs. But when it comes to laptop components like these, they aren’t all that useful until someone puts them into systems you can actually buy. Here’s a roundup of the upcoming notebooks that will be the first to get all that powerful new tech.

Acer

Kicking things off this spring, Acer is updating two of its most popular gaming laptops in the Triton 500 and Nitro 5. While both systems visually appear quite similar to last year’s models, in addition, to support for up to an Intel Core i7-1075H CPU and RTX 2080 Super GPU, the Triton 500 is also getting an optional 300Hz display and an upgraded keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

Advertisement

The Triton 500 is the more premium of the two thanks to features like per key RGB lighting and a wider range of CPUs and GPUs. Photo : Acer The Nitro 5 will be the laptop of choice for anyone on a budget as it starts at just $900, though for that price you don’t get an Nvidia RTX GPU. 1 / 2

As for the Nitro 5, its big upgrades are a new 15.6-inch 120Hz screen, bigger fans, and a starting price of just $900, though, at that price, you only get an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card.

Both the Triton 500 and Nitro 5 will be available starting sometime in May.

Asus

As one of the biggest gaming laptop makers in the world, Asus is overhauling a large swath of its portfolio thanks to the new hardware from Intel and Nvidia including updates to its Zephyrus, Strix, and even its dual-screen notebook families.

Advertisement

With two screens and support for Intel and Nvidia’s top-of-the-line chips, the Zephyrus Duo looks like it’ll be a real beastly machine. Photo : Asus

For the Zephy r us line, Asus is announcing the big new Zephyrus S17 which sports a 17.3-inch 300Hz display with a 3ms response time and Pantone-certified color accuracy. And in case a 17-inch laptop is a bit too overwhelming, there’s also the Zephy rus 15 and Zephyrus M15 which are more compact and affordable gaming laptops that can be configured with a range of new Intel and Nvidia chips.

Advertisement

Meanwhile for people who just can’t have enough screens even when they’re on the go, Asus is releasing Zephyrus Duo 15 which is sort of a beastly gaming/content creation hybrid machine thanks to its bonus 14-inch ROG ScreenPad Plus and opti onal upgrades including up to an i9-10980HK CPU and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU.

Finally, for people more focused on competitive gaming, the new Scar 17 and Scar 15 include support for all the latest parts but with a more aggressive design and optional 300Hz displays on the Scar 17, or up to 240Hz panels on the Scar 15.

Advertisement

While Asus hasn’t provided pricing info on these systems quite yet, they are expected to go on sale later this spring and early summer.

Gigabyte

Out of all the laptops makers refreshing their portfolios with fresh guts, Gigabyte has the by far widest selection of systems to choose from including five new Aorus systems for gaming, and a bunch of new Aero notebooks for content creation.

Advertisement

Gigabyte says the new Aorus 17X, 17G, and 15G are some of the lightest notebooks available that also sport true mechanical keyboard (using switches from Omron), and of course, a range of speedy new chips from Intel and Nvidia.

Photo : Gigabyte For the Aorus 17x, Gigabyte teamed up with G2 Esports to create something fast and powerful enough for pro gamers. 1 / 2

Advertisement

On the other side, the new Aero series is getting a range of HDR and OLED displays to choose from in both 15 and 17-inch chassis, along with optional 144Hz refresh rates depending on the config. And like MSI’s new systems below, the Aorus 17X 17G and 15G will be some of the first laptops out the gate with sales going live on April 15th, with the other models following shortly after in late April.

Lenovo

Alongside support for Intel and Nvidia’s new chips, Lenovo is rebranding its Legion gaming laptops going from the current Y540 and Y740 to the Legion 5i and Legion 7i. Same look, but new name. For anyone looking for more affordable gaming laptops, Lenovo’s new laptops will immediately jump out as the Legion 5i starts at just $1,000 (including an RTX 2060 GPU), while the Legion 7i starts at $1,200 (for an RTX 2070) with Legion 7i providing the option to upgrade all the way up to 2080 Super.

Advertisement

The Legion 5i is the slightly more portable of Lenovo’s two revamped gaming laptops. Photo : Lenovo You can see from the side, the Legion 7i is slightly thicker than the Legion 5i, which gives you room for beefier GPUs. Photo : Lenovo 1 / 2

Lenovo also claims both systems will also be among the first to feature Nvidia’s new Advanced Optimus display switching tech which allows the laptops to more easily flip between integrated graphics and their discrete GPUs to help preserve battery life. Sadly, Lenovo hasn’t said when the new Legions will go on sale, so stay tuned for updates.

Advertisement

MSI

At launch, MSI is prepping three revamped laptops split between its main gaming line and its Creator series that will include support for Intel and Nvidia’s new chips. But even more importantly, because MSI says it was able to shift production around to better weather the impact of covid-19, MSI says its laptops will be some of the first to market with sales going live as early as April 15th.

Advertisement

For content creators and video editors, the Creator 17 boasts either an 8-core Intel Core i7-10875H or 6-core i7-10750H chip along with either an RTX 2070 Super or 2080 Super GPU with Max-Q design. That said, what might be the Creator 17's most interesting new feature is its mini-LED 4K display, making it one of world’s first laptops to sport this next-gen display tech, which should allow for an incredibly colorful and accurate viewing experience.

While it’ll probably be a very love or hate feature, the big RGB light bar on the front of the GE66 is definitely unique. Photo : MSI Meanwhile, the GS66 features a familiar design but with a new black-on-black paint job. Photo : MSI Photo : MSI 1 / 3

Advertisement

On the gaming side, MSI is pushing out two 15-inch notebooks in the GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider. The GS66 is the follow up to last year’s GS65 and comes with a stiffer, redesigned chassis dressed in a stylish but understated black-on-black color scheme. At just 0.71-inches thick, the GS66 is the thinner, slightly more portable sibling to the GE66, while still offering support for up to a Core i9-10980HK CPU, RTX 2080 Super GPU, 300Hz display, and a 99.9 Whr battery, which is a big as you can go while still being allowed to carry it onto a plane.

Meanwhile, the GE66 offers a similar assortment of components but in a slightly thicker chassis with an eye-catching RGB light bar that runs across the front of the system and larger fans for better cooling.

Advertisement

The Creator 17, GE66 and GE66 will be all be available on April 15th starting at $1,600 for the GS66 and $1,800 for both the Creator 17 and GE66.

Razer

Photo : Razer Photo : Razer Photo : Razer 1 / 3

Advertisement

At least initially, Razer is keeping it simple by only refreshing its flagship laptop: the Razer Blade 15. Not only does the Razer Blade 15 comes with full support for Intel and Nvidia’s new high-end chips, like MSI, Razer is also adding support for 300Hz displays. Alternatively, if you’re concerned more with seeing richer, more vibrant colors, Razer is also making the Blade’s OLED display available on the laptop’s base config, which is nice since previously you needed to upgrade to the more expensive Razer Blade Advanced to get an OLED panel.

Another small but helpful design change is that for 2020, Razer axed the Blade’s mini DisplayPort in exchange for an additional USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3, and on the Razer Blade Advanced, you even get a built-in SD card reader so you can transfer files from your camera to your laptop without needing a dongle.

Advertisement

The revamped Razer Blade 15 will start at $1,600 and will go on sale sometime in May.

And for those hoping to see even more refreshed systems from Dell, HP, Asus and others, while we haven’t heard anything yet, we’re expecting to see Intel and Nvidia’s new silicon make their way into a bunch of other laptops later this spring and early summer.

Advertisement

[Update 10:30 AM ET] Added info about Asus’ new spring laptops.