Universal Studios’ Mardi Gras is in full swing, and if you’ve only visited during Halloween Horror Nights and Grinchmas there is no way to prepare you for the festive fever dream of this event. This year’s theme is very retro space age layered atop the traditional Mardi Gras food booths and bead throwing parades. It was maybe the best way to experience it as a sci-fi nerd who really loved the nostalgic kitschy futuristic details on the floats and vintage mod costuming on the parade dancers. It was such a great way to end the night after jumping around both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

Speaking of aliens, Universal Studios is still the only place you can help E.T. get back to his home planet on the best dark ride inspired by Spielberg’s classic, or join the Men in Black on an agent- training session armed with laser blasters to take on an invasion. And a trip to the park would not be complete without making sure to do classic attractions like the Horror Makeup Show with its campy demonstration of how iconic monsters were made.

Over at Islands of Adventure and just in time for Jurassic World: Dominion you can ride the Velocicoaster, the newest thrill ride based on the Amblin franchise. It includes a queue that transports you to the park in Jurassic World complete with breathing and blinking raptors in their paddock. Those very clever girls who run beside you as you’re strapped in with the most minimalist lap guard that somehow keeps you seated while you float through loops up to a massive drop. ( I would not personally know, I opted out after seeing the cool set pieces and watched my partner fly above me.)

At the end of the night Universal Studios closes with a live concert included with admission. Diana Ross took the stage during my visit and it felt like we were beamed up to Planet Disco.

