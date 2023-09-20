Amazon’s Fall 2023 Devices event was much more about AI upgrades coming to the decade-old Alexa personal assistant than actual new products, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t new products to check out. For example, the wearable Echo Frames made a somewhat surprising appearance in a new version with the promise of better audio.

We also got a new Echo Show 8 smart screen, a small Echo Hub for controlling a household full of smart devices, new kids Fire tablets, Marvel and Disney Princess Echo Pop speakers, a new small Fire TV Soundbar, a pair of upgraded Fire TV 4K streaming sticks, and a new Eero Max 7 that will eventually support Wi-Fi 7.

