Smart Home

From the new Echo Show 8 to updated Echo Frames, these were the highlights of Amazon's September 2023 Devices Event.

Dan Ackerman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
New Amazon products, including Echo Show 8, Echo Hub, new Fire TV Stick 4K and more.
Photo: Dan Ackerman

Amazon’s Fall 2023 Devices event was much more about AI upgrades coming to the decade-old Alexa personal assistant than actual new products, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t new products to check out. For example, the wearable Echo Frames made a somewhat surprising appearance in a new version with the promise of better audio.

We also got a new Echo Show 8 smart screen, a small Echo Hub for controlling a household full of smart devices, new kids Fire tablets, Marvel and Disney Princess Echo Pop speakers, a new small Fire TV Soundbar, a pair of upgraded Fire TV 4K streaming sticks, and a new Eero Max 7 that will eventually support Wi-Fi 7.

Echo Frames

Echo Frames up close

Echo Frames in action

Echo Hub

Echo Hub and the Map app


The Echo Hub is actually quite tiny


Map view is coming to the Alexa app

Echo Pop Kids

Echo Pop Kids, Disney version

Echo Pop Kids, Marvel version

Echo Show 8


Echo Show 8

Eero Max 7, which will support Wi-Fi 7

Fire HD 10 Kids

Fire HD 10 Kids

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K Max remote


Preset buttons on the Fire TV Stick remote


Fire TV Soundbar


Fire TV Soundbar

Fire TV Soundbar

