Amazon Pauses Construction On Its Virginia Office

Amazon announced it is pausing construction on its sprawling second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia on Friday. The company told Bloomberg it is committed to building the office and has plans to continue work in the fall of this year.

Despite the delay, the first phase of construction will be completed as planned in June, and John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, told the outlet the company already employed more than 8,000 people in the area . The employees are still expected to move into the 2.1-million-square-foot Arlington office which is located o n the outskirts of Washington, D.C., near the Pentagon and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

While the first phase of the project will be completed, it is the second phase across the street that is being impacted. The project will be 2.8-million-square- fee t and will have three 22-story office towers, a corporate conference center, and an indoor garden area, according to Bloomberg.

“Our second headquarters has always been a multiyear project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region – which includes investing in affordable housing, funding computer science education in schools across the region, and supporting dozens of local nonprofits,” Schoettler told the outlet. “We appreciate the support of all our partners and neighbors, and look forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead.”

