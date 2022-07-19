Amazon warehouses are notoriously dangerous, unpleasant places to work. Now, the Department of Labor and Federal Prosecutors in New York are probing the company’s warehouses across the country as part of a civil investigation into alleged unsafe workplace conditions.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is “investigating workplace safety and related issues at Amazon warehouses, including injuries resulting from workplace hazards, worker rate requirements and the pace of work, and whether Amazon appropriately reported on-the-job injuries,” according to a statement on the district’s website.

On Monday morning, inspectors from the Labor Departments’ Occupational Safety and Health Administration began their first Amazon facility visits.

“[Yesterday] morning, the United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration entered Amazon warehouses outside New York City, Chicago and Orlando to conduct workplace safety inspections in response to referrals received from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York concerning potential workplace hazards related, among other things, to Amazon’s required pace of work for its warehouse employees,” a spokesperson from the Southern District of New York office, Nicholas Biase, told ABC News in a statement.



“The Civil Division of the SDNY is investigating potential worker safety hazards at Amazon warehouses across the country, as well as possible fraudulent conduct designed to hide injuries from OSHA and others,” Biase further said. The office did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

A Department of Labor spokesperson told CNBC that the agency “routinely receives referrals” from various groups about workplace violations at Amazon warehouses, and that they have opened investigations into facilities in New York, Illinois, and Florida. Amazon did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Southern District of New York is collecting reports from current and former warehouse workers, and others with relevant knowledge. Those who have information about Amazon safety issues are encouraged by the office to share that info on the Justice Department’s website.

Amazon warehouses, or “fulfillment centers” as the company calls them, have been the center of workplace investigations and legal battles before. In March, a probe by the Washington Department of Labor & Industries found that the company was “knowingly putting workers at risk of injury,” in a warehouse in Kent, Washington. The finding resulted in a $60,000 fine (not much, for the U.S.’s largest online retailer.) Back in 2021, New York’s Attorney General sued Amazon for disregarding c ovid-19 safety policies.

Government actions aside, the company’s own records have revealed startling numbers of worker injuries and heavy monitoring and discipline for employees who can’t meet high quotas.