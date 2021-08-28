While some of us have mostly abandoned calls for endless text messages, there are others who actually like or need to make and receive phone calls. That’s kind of hard to do with some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models right now though, which Apple says emit no sound when people make or receive calls. Good news is Apple will fix these phones for free.

Apple announced a worldwide service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models—not including the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max—with no sound issues on Friday. The company explained that “a very small percentage” of the devices may experience sound issues due to a faulty component on the receiver module, or earpiece. Apple said phones with this issue had been manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

This is the first service program for the iPhone 12, according to Apple’s website.

If your phone has this issue, Apple or an Apple authorized service provider will analyze it to determine whether it’s eligible for a free repair. You can also choose to send Apple your phone for repair using its mail-in service.

The service program will cover iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after you bought it. However, if your receiver’s messed up, I imagine you have a deep desire to get it fixed as soon as possible. Also, FYI, getting your receiver fixed doesn’t extend your phone’s standard one-year Apple warranty.

Apple points out that if your phone has any damage that impedes the repair, such as a cracked screen, you’ll have to get that fixed before it can address your earpiece’s issues. In some cases, you’ll have to pay for that additional repair.

All in all, even if you don’t make a lot of phone calls, like me, you shouldn’t ignore a phone with this issue. In my case, it could be the delivery person trying to find my door to hand me my dinner. No dinner, no fun.