The time is upon us! Apple giving us a peek at new iPhones, iPads, and possible Macs at its big event today. In typical Apple fashion, the event begins at 10am PT/1pm ET and will be live-streamed so you can watch along. Our how-to-watch guide gives you all the ways you can stream the virtual event. If you prefer reading text or want some insightful musings (and a healthy dose of silliness) from our team of consumer tech experts, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve also embedded the stream below, so you can watch along right here if you like.



Advertisement

We’ve kept a close watch on Apple rumors for the past several months, but there is still uncertainty about what the Cupertino tech giant will reveal today. That, to us, makes this one of the most exciting Apple events in recent years. What we can say with some certainty is that a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G is basically a lock, and a refreshed iPad Air with faster performance is also likely to make an appearance.

Things get a bit hazy from there. There are some conflicting reports around Apple’s intentions for the Mac mini. The latest reliable rumors are that a Mac Studio will act as a “Mac mini Pro” of sorts, or you could look at it as a smaller Mac Pro. What will happen to the current Mac mini? If it’s ready, the M2 chip could give the small desktop a performance boost. This leads us to the MacBooks; the Air and Pro (or only the Pro) could be updated with M2 chips today unless Apple waits for upcoming events that are rumored to be just a few months away. One exciting addition that should debut today—but isn’t guaranteed—is a more consumer-friendly Mac monitor.

Apple events, especially virtual ones like this, can go at a breakneck pace. Don’t worry though, this liveblog will keep you up-to-date on all the latest announcements.

