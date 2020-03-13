Apple Is Moving WWDC Online for 2020

Image : Apple

With Google having already shifted Google I/O to an online format because of covid-19, Apple has now pledged to do the same for WWDC 2020.

While Apple has yet to commit to a specific date for WWDC (Apple only mentioned a general time frame of June thus far), in order to prevent the spread of covid-19 Apple says WWDC will “take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike.”

As with previous WWDC events, this year’s conference is still intended to help connect and educate Apple developers while also giving the public a sneak peek at new features headed to iOS, macOS, and more.

While the change in format may not be ideal, Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller says “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

Additionally, in order to help provide relief for local businesses in the San Jose area that would normally get a boost thanks to the influx of developers and other industry attendees, Apple says it will donate $1 million to offset revenue losses caused by WWDC’s new online format.



Typically, WWDC is held in May, so WWDC 2020's June time frame is a bit later than normal, though it’s unclear if the change in format or delays caused by the spread of covid-19 will have an impact on Apple’s traditional fall release schedule.

For anyone planning on participating in WWDC 2020, Apple says it will provide more information between now and June via email, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple Developer Website.