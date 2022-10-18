Following the announcement of its new iPads, Apple has also dropped a refresh of its Apple TV lineup. The Apple TV 4K starts at $130 and comes in 64GB and 128Gb storage options. However, only the larger storage option offers Ethernet for plugging into the internet and Thread support for Matter connectivity. That last bit is necessary if you’re committed to the idea of Apple’s connected home.



Both the new Apple TV 4K models have been updated to the A15 Bionic chip, which is the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14’s processor. It’s a considerable jump from the A12 that was powering the set-top box last generation. A nd since it’s a homemade chip, Apple will likely support it with software updates for quite some time. Apple promises that CPU performance is “up to 50 percent faster” than the last gen, with up to 30% better graphics performance. The Apple TV 4K also supports HDR10+, which the industry started adopting support for last year.

Perhaps one of the more controversial parts of this Apple TV 4K announcement is that the Siri Remote is charged by USB-C. This has ruffled some feathers, as folks wonder whether Apple will convert its existing mobile device lineup to the charging standard to comply with the recent EU ruling. Users who are deeply entrenched in the walled garden might not be too happy about having to add USB-C to their charging repertoire.

You can buy the Apple TV remote separately for $60 if you fancy it . The design remains essentially the same since the last model change and is compatible with all generations of the Apple TV, including the Apple TV HD. You can also use AirPods to connect to your Apple TV and listen to content without waking up the rest of the house. How thoughtful of you!

The new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote is available for pre-order now. It will start shipping on Nov. 4. You can also pre-order the remote, and it will ship on the same day.