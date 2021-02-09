Photo : Joanna Nelius/Gizmodo

Apple’s latest software update will fix an issue the company said has been affecting some older MacBook Pro models.

Users currently running Big Sur on their machines should now see macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update when they head to the Software Update section of their System Preferences. The update’s description specifically states that it “addresses an issue that may prevent the battery from charging in some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models,” though Apple appears to have included some security updates as well.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 rolled out last week with a bevy of updates and bug fixes. Among those, the update fixed Bluetooth connectivity issues, addressed a System Preferences administrator access issue, and patched a problem with Mac minis when connecting them to external displays using an HDMI to DVI converter.

Separate from the charging issue on some MacBook Pro models patched today but related to MacBook Pro charging more generally, there have recently been some interesting rumors about the charging on the next generation of Pro laptops that have us feeling hopeful. Both Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have suggested that the company is planning to release two MacBook Pro models in 14- and 16-inch screen sizes that would ditch the USB-C charging standard of recent years for a return to MagSafe charging ports.

As much as I love the USB-C standard—many gadgets, one cord—I can’t help but feel hopeful about a potential future in which I do not send my laptop crashing to the floor every time I trip over its charging cord.