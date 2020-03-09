Apple Says It's A-OK to Use Clorox Wipes on Your iPhone

Photo : Gizmodo

Apple has finally given users a clear answer as to whether it’s safe to use disinfectant on its products, and i t turns out it’s perfectly fine to use 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes or Clorox disinfecting w ipes to clean your phone.

Last week, Gizmodo reached out to several leading gadget manufacturers a nd asked whether it was safe to use alcohol to disinfect their products. Apple, for one , previously said on a support page that iPhones have “a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic—oil repellent—coating. Cleaning products and abrasive materials will diminish the coating and might scratch your iPhone.” But now they appear to have changed their minds: Apple contacted Gizmodo on Monday with a link to an updated version of the page, which now includes text specifically addressing how to disinfect Apple products.

“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don’t use bleach,” the notice states. “Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.”

The clarity on disinfecting products—and whether or not you can do so without harming a gadget—comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to “disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe” as a preventative measure during the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak. For most of us, there are likely few items that we touch more throughout the day than our phones, a nd recommendations against using alcohol or cleaning wipes complicated prevent ive defenses.

On its own support page, Lenovo says that you can use a dab of isopropyl alcohol to clean its computer keyboards, or a 50-50 mixture of isopropyl alcohol and water to clean its LCD displays (while the computer is powered down, obviously). The same goes for Dell. When asked about their formal policies for disinfecting gadgets, Lenovo, HP, and Dell all deferred to recommendations by the CDC and the World Health Organization. T he latter advises that if someone expects “a surface may be contaminated, use a disinfectant to clean it. After touching it, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.”

Neither Google nor Samsung immediately returned a request for comment. However, Google notes on a Pixel support page that users can “use ordinary household soap or cleaning wipes” to clean their phones.

Apple’s updated advisory does include a list of several things to note for any gadget cleaning: make sure anything you’re cleaning is powered down and unplugged; do not apply liquids directly to any product; avoid getting any kind of moisture into any device openings; and try to use soft, lint-free or microfiber cloths to clean your devices.