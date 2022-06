Ugly OEM Digital Vehicle Dashboards

Even if you’re not a fan of everything Apple does, you still have to admit the company has a knack for making beautiful and intuitive software. (A generation of boomers easily taking to the iPad is proof of that.) And while most car makers are good at making things that drive around on four wheels, they’re usually quite awful at designing software and user interfaces for in-vehicle screens: a big problem as more and more vehicles are replacing analogue gauges with digital displays.



Today Apple gave a sneak peek at the future of CarPlay, which is currently an easy way to put your iPhone’s screen on your car’s infotainment display, but next year will potentially expand across the entire dashboard, replacing instrument clusters and other vehicle metrics on cars that opt for large screens wrapping around the driver. Customizing the look of your vehicle’s dashboard will be as easy to do thanks to your iPhone, letting you add informational widgets and change the layout of various virtual gauges.