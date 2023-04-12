“Led by Supervisor of the Earth, Karellen, the Overlords appear to have achieved the utopian dream of a world free from war, cruelty, poverty and racial inequality. But does this peaceful invasion of planet Earth really come with no hidden agenda? Human liaison Stormgren is Secretary-General of the United Nations and his weekly meetings with Karellen gradually reveal the ultimate aim of the occupiers; one that will ensure their supremacy over the human race and those beyond earth forever. Children begin to be born with supernatural abilities and the undoing of earth as we know it begins, as the sinister motives and dominance of the Overlords is revealed.”