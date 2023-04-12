Set in the 1970s, Arthur C. Clarke’s 1953 sci-fi novel Childhood’s End explores an alien invasion that arrives just as the Cold War superpowers are about to venture into space. The “Overlords” create utopia on Earth—and all seems well, until it very much doesn’t. The Folio Society’s new edition of Clarke’s classic features striking artwork by Grace Aldrich. Scroll through for more!
Childhood’s End
“It is the late 1970s and the United States and Soviet Republic are on the cusp of entering outer space. However, just as space travel is within their grasp, alien spaceships descend over the earth’s major cities ... five years later, the Overlords have taken over the world. American illustrator Grace Aldrich elevates the tension and uneasiness in the narrative to present the strange new reality in six unnerving illustrations, while her striking binding design features the pivotal character, Jan Rodricks.”
Childhood’s End
“Fascinated by the unknown, illustrator Grace Aldrich depicts otherworldly places that couldn’t exist outside of the imagination. Clarke’s seminal first-contact story hurtles towards a haunting realisation, and Aldrich embeds the uncertainty and escalation of impending doom into each striking artwork. This illustrated edition of Childhood’s End also features a space-themed binding with silver blocking and a striking portrait of scientist Jan Rodricks by Aldrich.”
Childhood’s End
“In 1989, Arthur C. Clarke wrote a foreword to Childhood’s End; a retrospective piece in which he reflects on the world that existed when the book was first published in 1954. This is included in our edition and is a fascinating insight into shifting opinions about space and the paranormal.”
Childhood’s End
Childhood’s End illustration
“Led by Supervisor of the Earth, Karellen, the Overlords appear to have achieved the utopian dream of a world free from war, cruelty, poverty and racial inequality. But does this peaceful invasion of planet Earth really come with no hidden agenda? Human liaison Stormgren is Secretary-General of the United Nations and his weekly meetings with Karellen gradually reveal the ultimate aim of the occupiers; one that will ensure their supremacy over the human race and those beyond earth forever. Children begin to be born with supernatural abilities and the undoing of earth as we know it begins, as the sinister motives and dominance of the Overlords is revealed.”
Childhood’s End illustration
Childhood’s End illustration
Childhood’s End book trailer
