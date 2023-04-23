Avatar 2's Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day

Avatar 2's Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day

Los Angeles' Lighthouse ArtSpace for The Way of Water wants to show attendees the beauty of Pandora and convince them to take better care of the actual Earth.

Sabina Graves
 and Justin Carter
Photo of Jake Sully at the Avatar: The Way of Water immersive experience.
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Yesterday was Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate the annual call for environmental protection than by remembering Avatar: The Way of Water? James Cameron’s massive 2022 sequel is both extremely environmentally minded and currently back in IMAX theaters for the weekend. And if you don’t have the money (or time) to see it in IMAX, it’s also currently available digitally, with a release on physical formats and Disney+ in the coming weeks.

And to go along with that, our very own Sabina Graves visited a special exhibition at Los Angeles’ Lighthouse ArtSpace. The one-weekend “immersive experience” features scenes and art highlighting the film’s Pandoran characters, and also features costuming from some of the Na’vi characters. And you know we got some pics of those beloved space whales.

Welcome, one and all, to...

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Introducing Awa’atlu

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Neytiri, all bow’d up

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Tonowari’s bust and wardrobe

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The woods of Pandora

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Under the sea, under the sea...

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Meet the Metkayina clan

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Riding the Ilu

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Swim, swim, swim

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Lo’ak and Jake

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Tonowari and Ronal

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Ronal

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Kiri

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Miles Quaritch

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Tulkun

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Father and son

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Neytiri

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Jake Sully

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Lo’ak and Pakayan

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Properly bonded

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Pakayan’s queue

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The sea gives and the sea takes.

Image for article titled Avatar 2&#39;s Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

