Avatar 2's Art and Costumes Stun in Immersive Experience for Earth Day

Yesterday was Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate the annual call for environmental protection than by remembering Avatar: The Way of Water? James Cameron’s massive 2022 sequel is both extremely environmentally minded and currently back in IMAX theaters for the weekend. And if you don’t have the money (or time) to see it in IMAX, it’s also currently available digitally, with a release on physical formats and Disney+ in the coming weeks.

And to go along with that, our very own Sabina Graves visited a special exhibition at Los Angeles’ Lighthouse ArtSpace. The one-weekend “immersive experience” features scenes and art highlighting the film’s Pandoran characters, and also features costuming from some of the Na’vi characters. And you know we got some pics of those beloved space whales.