If you expected a Thanksgiving in the world of Teen Titans Go! to go off without at least one destroyed wall, then I’m not entirely sure you’ve seen Teen Titans Go! before.



io9's got an exclusive sneak peek at “A Doom Patrol Thanksgiving”, a new half-hour special for the series that will air the week before Turkey Day itself. Following Beast Boy as he returns to his original superhero team for the holiday—with the Chief, Elasti-Girl, Invisible Girl, and Robot Man—the special sees Beast Boy quickly learn that Thanksgiving can be as equally chaotic with his old comrades as it could be with the Titans themselves. Especially since Elasti-Girl seems to be the only one actually invested in getting Thanksgiving dinner on the table without anything going comically wrong, as you can see in our clip below!

After all, fighting is for Christmas, not Thanksgiving. Aside from trying to avoid family infighting and seasonal football, the episode will also see Beast Boy and Doom Patrol work together to enter a float in the town’s local Thanksgiving Day parade, which you can almost guarantee is going to go down about as well as Elasti-Girl’s dinner.

If 30 minutes of shenanigans with the Titans isn’t enough for you—and neither i s the usual smorgasbord of Teen Titans Go! Cartoon Network has on its schedule—in the run up to the new episode, the network will air daily marathons of the series in the week of November 15 from 2pm-9pm ET. Monday’s marathon will focus on Beast Boy-centric episodes, Tuesday’s Starfire, Wednesday’s Raven, and Thursday’s Robin, before Friday itself will be dedicated to previous special episodes, culminating in “A Doom Patrol Thanksgiving” at 8pm. Poor Cyborg missing out on a day seems a bit rude, but perhaps six out of seven days dedicated to Teen Titans Go! in a week was too much for even Cartoon Network to consider.

