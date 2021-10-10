Pop culture fans of all ages flocked to the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan for New York Comic Con 2021 after missing last year’s convention due to covid restrictions. While it was a much lighter crowd this year for safety reasons, there was no lack of fun and out-of-this-world cosplay.

This year’s NYCC celebration brought loads of Loki, swarms of Star Wars, an amalgamation of animation, a nice bit of nostalgia, and a few costumes that defy explanation. If you spot yourself or one of your favorite cosplayers, make sure to let us know in the comments. And in case you missed it, you can check out all of io9's NYCC coverage below: