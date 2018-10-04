Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Gizmodo (L’enoteca Zanardo Giussano)

An Italian winery, L’enoteca Zanardo Giussano in Conegliano, Veneto, lost approximately 8,000 gallons of bubbly on September 25, due to an overserved silo.



The winery posted a short video of the outburst on Facebook. I feel drunk just looking at this deluge of Prosecco flowing out of the giant tank.

The short clip shows a flood of light sparkling wine rushing out from the cascade. The video has been viewed more than a million times over the last week.

If any type of wine is going to suffer such a loss—it’s probably best it happened to Prosecco.