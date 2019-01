Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Anastasios Theoharis/ViralHog (YouTube)

While working on a property in Sydney, Australia, a man says he found a wall-mounted phone that “looked dirty and was not working.” Luckily for us, he filmed his subsequent investigation.



Can you guess what was wrong with the phone?

Well, can you?

It was bugs. Lots and lots of bugs.