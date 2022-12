It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Everyone should remember little ZuZu’s classic line in It’s A Wonderful Life: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”

In this true holiday classic, George Bailey brings the meaning of Christmas right to our living room each year as we follow the revelation of how many people he has impacted throughout his life. As he drowns in crushing debt at his family-owned bank and the town Scrooge, Mr. Potter tries to put him out of business, George Bailey tries to end his life but is saved by the unlikeliest of characters— a novice guardian angel, Clarence.

In an attempt to earn his wings, Clarence is first shown Bailey’s past and those he impacted, and to make Bailey realize his life is worth living, he drags him into his past showing what those people’s lives would have been like if he had ceased to exist.

This movie will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it is sure to bring the family together year after year.

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video