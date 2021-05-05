Citizen Releases New Star Wars Watches for the Discerning Jawa

Photo : Citizen

Boba Fanns, rejoice! Citizen has hopped aboard the Star Wars spacetrain with a new set of themed Ana-Digi Temp watches. The $350 watches come hot on the heels of the company ’s Rebel Pilot and X-Wing watches that launched a few weeks ago and feature beloved characters like C3PO, R2D2, and Darth Vader .

These watches are 33mm by 37mm and have a d efinite ‘ 80s calculator timepiece vibe thanks to the clunky case and multiple dials and LCD readouts. It’s powered by a Citizen Caliber 8989 movement, one of the earliest multi-function quartz mechanisms that first appeared in 1980 and was considered as wild and high-tech as the Apple Watch is today.

The C3PO and R2D2 watches are the most interesting of the bunch thanks to plenty of call-backs to the original characters—including using 3PO’s eyes as the dual-time dials at the top of the watch. The Death Star watch features a clever mystery-dial style oculus that spins around the starbase while the Mandolorian’s watch is clad in green and r ed, just like Django’s son. That orange sherbert looking model? It’s supposed to be a BB-8 watch, in all his roly-poly glory.

The watches aren’t yet on Citizen’s site, but you will be able to buy them in a galaxy near you in a few days. May the Force be with you .