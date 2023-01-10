These Winning Close-Up Photos Show Life That's Often Overlooked

A big part of my job is staring at the latest deep-field images from space telescopes, images that remind me that our planet is less than a speck in the universe, and I’m just a speck on that speck. But photos of life on Earth up close flip the script, reminding viewers like me how much drama is happening even at tiny scales.

The annual Close-up Photographer of the Year competition’s winners have just been announced, showcasing the best photography of the small world from the past year. Here are the top three winners in each of the 11 categories.

