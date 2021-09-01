How to Make Brown Butter Booooook Blondies

There are a few things every good spellbook needs—a medieval-looking font, iambic pentameter, and at least one spell for turning a human into an animal. The truly great spellbooks need more—the most powerful and evil spells written in the Devil’s own hand, and perhaps a human body part or two built right into the binding.

These spellbooks have none of that, but they will truly delight instead of positively terrify. And the brown butter aroma is sure to help this treat make itself known anywhere in your home.

Serves: 16 | Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 30 minutes



2 sticks (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter

1½ cups packed dark brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup chocolate chips

1½ to 2 cups mix-ins such as chocolate chips

or crushed pretzels (optional)

16 white chocolate Kisses

1. Place the butter in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat. When the butter begins to foam, use a teaspoon and skim the foam off the top of the butter into a small bowl. (This will prevent the butter from burning.)



2. Continue to heat the butter without the foam until it becomes fragrant and golden brown, about 10 minutes. There will be brown bits at the bottom of the pan. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.

3. While the butter cools, preheat the oven to 350°F, and chop any mix-ins.

4. When the butter is cool, beat together with the brown and granulated sugars on a low speed until just incorporated.

5. Add the eggs and vanilla, and beat until light and fluffy (about 3 minutes). Add flour, baking powder, and salt, and beat on medium speed until mixed.

6. Mix in the chocolate chips with a spatula. If you wish to use mix-ins, fold them in now.

7. Spoon the batter into a greased or lined 9 x 13-inch pan and spread evenly. Bake on the middle rack at 350°F until golden brown and shiny, about 22 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

8. Once the blondies are cool, cut them into approximately 16 pieces.

9. Remove the Kisses from their wrappers. Plunge 1 Kiss point down into the top of each blondie.

10. Place a chocolate morsel on top of the Kiss in the middle. Put the blondies back in the oven for 2 to 4 minutes until the chocolate is lightly melted. Plate and serve or store in an airtight container for up to 4 days.