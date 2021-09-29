Netflix bags a few more names for its Enola Holmes sequel. Aeon Flux is on its way back. Paradise Hills’ Alice Waddington is turning Matt Kindt’s Dept. H into a movie. Plus, what’s coming on Supergirl and La Brea. Spoilers, go!



Enola Holmes 2

Variety reports Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, and Louis Partridge are officially confirmed to return for Netflix’s sequel to 2020's Enola Holmes. David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss have additionally joined the cast.

Animal Farm

While promoting Venom: Let There Be Carnage to Wired, Andy Serkis revealed his next directing project will be the adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm that he’s been working on since 2012.

I’ve got a whole bunch of movies that are kind of in development, but what comes up, likely, [will be] Animal Farm, I think is probably the next thing that I’m doing. George Orwell’s Animal Farm. That is actually currently in the early works of being developed into a movie.

Dept. H

Deadline reports Alice Waddington (Paradise Hills) is attached to direct a film adaptation of Matt Kindt’s comic book series, Dept. H, from a script by T.S. Nolin (The Maze Runner). The story follows a renowned scientist’s estranged daughter as she investigates his murder aboard a deep-sea research station. “With the pressure building and the water rising, she must race against time to solve the murder as she uncovers the truth behind the station’s purpose.”

Eternals

Empire magazine has a new image of Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in Eternals.

Slumber Party Massacre

Syfy has also released a fairly gory TV spot for its upcoming remake of The Slumber Party Massacre premiering October 16.

Aeon Flux

According to Collider, Paramount+ is officially moving forward with its live-action Æon Flux series from Teen Wolf showrunner, Jeff Davis.

Moonhaven

Deadline also has word Yazmin Newell has joined the cast of AMC’s moon base drama, Moonhaven, as Sonda Cruz, “second in command to Moonhaven’s political leader Maite Voss (played by Ayelet Zurer).”

Stranger Things

In conversation with Deadline, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos stated he believes Stranger Things is “a franchise being born,” hinting at multiple “spinoffs” based on the popular series. The outlet adds, “there has been talk that star Millie Bobby Brown could be taking lead in an extension of the Duffer Bros universe under the terms of her own big Netflix deal.”

Stargirl

An Eclipso-induced hailstorm strikes Blue Valley in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

Supergirl

Meanwhile, Nyxly’s new totem causes the citizens of Metropolis to become “depraved” in the trailer for “Magical Thinking, ” next week’s episode of Supergirl.

La Brea

Finally, a new “this season on...” trailer teases the coming months of La Brea.

Banner art by Jim Cook