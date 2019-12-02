Cybertruck Is a Cop Now

The Cybertruck had a good run. Since Elon Musk introduced Tesla’s dystopian play-tank last week , the vehicle has likely garnered more publicity than virtually any car announced in the last decade—and even the trove of critics dunking on the Minecraftian block-wagon seem at least a little bit intrigued by what it will look like on roadways .

But soon after it becomes available, the Cybertruck will be adopted by at least one law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

On November 26, less than a week after Musk presented the Cybertruck to the world, Dubai Police announced it will add the vehicle to its fleet of police cars.



A tweet the law enforcement agency posted last week suggests Dubai cops will start patrolling in Cybertrucks by 2020, but... production is set to start in 2021, and Musk said the first models will be ready late that year.



Dubai Police chief Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri told Arabian Business the Cybertruck will boost security in popular tourist areas like downtown and the Burj Khalifa. If the agency did indeed put an order in last week, then it was among the 250,000 pre- orders that Musk claims he had received by Thursday.

Advertisement

The Cybertruck would be just the latest eccentric addition to Dubai police’s squadron, which already includes the Bentley Continental Gs, Aton Martin One-77s, Lamborghini Aventadors, and Ferrari FFs.