Space is unrelenting in its expanse and grandeur; in the observable universe alone we’ve imaged billions of objects, but so many remain unexamined. Over the last 10 years, the Dark Energy Camera alone has imaged about 2.5 billion objects, such as galaxies, stars, dwarf planets, and supernovae, t he explosive deaths of stars.

A large part of the camera’s work is the Dark Energy Survey, a project that observes supernovae and galaxies to measure changes in dark energy, the unknown 70% of the universe that drives its expansion.

The Dark Energy Camera is the 570-megapixel instrument that is key to the survey, but it also is used for separate observations from time to time, gathering light in visible and infrared wavelengths . Here are 15 images snapped by the camera that show off its remarkable vision.