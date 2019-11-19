Dating App The League Will Start Making Its Users Face-Time Each Other

The League dating app—which filters users to make sure they’re in the right league—has decided to mess around with video speed dating.

Since the League launched in 2015, it has garnered the reputation as the dating app for social status-focused snobs. “While your mother may call you picky, we call you self-aware,” the app’s site explains. “We’ll do the vetting so you can do the petting.”

Now the app is launching a feature that caters to people who are too busy hustling and social climbing to go on actual physical dates.

Starting on December 1, some League users will be able to try League Live. The feature automatically connects pairs of participating users, based on their mutual preferences, for two-minute video-chatting dates.

According to the Verge, each person gets three of these dates back-to-back, with each session prompted by an ice-breaker. If both users like each other then the app will connect them and allow them to continue chatting. League Live will reportedly only happen at 9 pm on Sundays.

CEO Amanda Bradford told the Verge that early tests showed the feature was popular among users who are 35 to 40-years-old—possibly because they have less time to get sucked into an evening with someone who may not be able to hold a conversation. She also said the feature was useful for users who don’t live in heavily populated cities and may have to travel farther for dates.

Bradford told the Verge that only users who have a good “League Score”— which is based on app activity, profile completion, and whether or not the user has been reported—will be able to use League Live.

The League did not respond to a Gizmodo request for comment on its plans to expand its video dating efforts.

Earlier this year when China’s top internet dating site Jiayuan started experimenting with video streaming, we said it was only a matter of time before dating apps in the US started making users face-time with potential hookups. With apps like Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge, trying new ways to keep horny people logged-on, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the future of online dating will start to look like Chatroulette.