The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year for some, but only when all of the baking, shopping, and decorating is done. Decking the halls and trimming the tree can often be a gruelling all-day affair, but YouTube’s the Hacksmith has come up with a time-saving solution in the form of a yuletide cannon.

A few weeks ago the Hacksmith revealed how the $10,000 cannon—which he claims is the world’s most powerful handheld leaf blower—was actually built. It’s powered by a 24-horsepower electric ducted fan that runs on 224 lithium-ion batteries. It can produce somewhere around 50 pounds of thrust, and can blast over 4,500 cubic feet of air every minute.

It can clear an entire yard full of fallen leaves in just a couple of minutes, but it’s equally useful a few months later when it comes time to decorate a Christmas tree with its business end stuffed full of garland and ornaments—preferably the cheaper kind. It seems like it could also be a great tool for Christmas dinner, serving up a turkey and all the fixings in mere seconds.

