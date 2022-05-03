For die-hard fans of Disney’s theme parks, the rides and attractions are just part of the experience. Learning what goes on behind-the-scenes in the parks can be just as thrilling, as is the opportunity to acquire park souvenirs and memorabilia that you definitely won’t find in any of Disneyland’s gift shops.

Starting on May 21, Heritage Auctions will be presenting Disneyland: The Auction, featuring over 650 items from the personal collection of Scott Rummell, a voice- over artist you’ve almost certainly heard promoting Marvel’s movies in trailers and commercials who also happens to be a prolific Disney collector looking to downsize.

The auction includes everything from retired ride vehicles, to costumes, to even Disneyland reference manuals previously only ever seen by those who work at the park. Have you ever wondered how Disneyland planned to evacuate guests stuck on the now retired Skyway Gondolas? Now’s your chance to find out, plus a long list of amazing items, including our favorites highlighted here.