Tony Leung talks about joining the MCU in Shang-Chi. The animated Addams Family sequel is getting a simultaneous home release. Get a look at R.L. Stine and Marc Webb’s new Disney+ series. Plus, what’s coming on Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers get!



The Addams Family 2

Bloomberg reports The Addams Family 2 will receive a simultaneous theatrical and VOD release on October 1, 2021.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

New footage from the set of Wakanda Forever has hit the web and appears to reveal a high-speed car chase outside of MIT.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tony Leung discussed his portrayal of Wenwu/The Mandarin as a man who “craves to be loved” in a recent interview with Elle Singapore.

When [Marvel] offered me the role, what they wanted was for me to create a brand new Mandarin, so I got to develop my character along with the filming. I’ve never approached Wenwu from a villain’s standpoint. Rather, I tried to explore the reasons that led him to become who he is. He’s a man with a history, who craves to be loved. He is also human, and he has a family. As I read [the script], I began to consider the many reasons why he’d turn out the way he is — a sociopath, a narcissist, a bigot.

Tin Can

A parasitologist must be quarantined when a deadly fungus ravages Canada in a new clip from Tin Can, courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Doctor Who

Babylon 5's J. Michael Straczynski revealed he’s currently made ‘contact’ with the BBC about taking over from Chris Chibnall as showrunner of Doctor Who.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

According to Deadline, Anna Khaja has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s second season as Indira, “an intelligent, artistic leader and mother who will do whatever it takes to protect her family and her people from harm.”

Day of the Dead

There’s a new poster for Syfy’s Day of the Dead TV series, showcasing a zombie flipping its audience the bird and revealing an October 15 premiere date.

Just Beyond

Bloody-Disgusting has photos from R.L.Stine and Marc Webb’s new Disney+ series, Just Beyond. More at the link.

Stargirl

“Ominous weather conditions” herald Eclipso in the synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Five. ”

STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#205). Original airdate 9/7/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

[KSiteTV]

Riverdale

Josie returns to Riverdale in the synopsis for “Return of the Pussycats. ”

ROBIN GIVENS DIRECTS THE EPSIODE - After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) returns to Riverdale unexpectedly. But it’s not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Melody (guest star Asha Bromfield), that she opens up about the real reason why she’s back. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot (guest star Camille Hyde). Finally, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) steps in to help Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Veronica land a deal. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#515). Original airdate 9/8/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

The Outpost

Talon receives an “ominous vision” in the synopsis for “The Price of Immortality” airing September 9.

SEARCH AND DESTORY - Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) see ominous visions beneath the Outpost. Garret (Jake Stormoen) tests his relationship with Talon. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solves the riddle of an old relic. The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Igor Ŝunter (#3B09). Original airdate 9/9/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Titans

The Scarecrow hires Lady Vic as his personal bodyguard in the synopsis for the fifth episode of Titans’ third season.

Crane enlists the help of lethal assassin Lady Vic, who has a troubled history with Dick and Barbara. Meanwhile, Kory and Gar bring Blackfire back to Wayne Manor.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow



Finally, the Legends travel to 1920's Texas in the trailer for next week’s episode — “There Will Be Brood. ”

Banner art by Jim Cook