The box office has been fairly good for October thanks to films like Venom 2 and Halloween Kills, but there’s been some uncertainty about what would happen with Dune. Fortunately for Warner Bros., it seems like the new Denis Villeneuve movie’s doing pretty well for its opening theatrical run.
Deadline’s reported that the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel has earned $40.1 million for the first weekend, also making it the highest domestic opening of Villeneuve’s career. Previously tracked for a range of $30-35 million, it’s ahead of expectations and is now the 8th film from WB. this year to open #1 at the box office. It’s been out internationally for weeks now—this weekend has earned the film $87.5 million, and it’s now at $220.7 million overall. Much of it, according to the Hollywood Reporter, can be attributed to IMAX and other large format screens, apparently accounting for 50% of the opening weekend.
Globally, franchises have taken the weekend: the aforementioned Kills is now at $91 million worldwide, and Venom has now slithered its way to $352 mil. No Time to Die has also reached its own milestone with $525 million. According to Forbes, it’s the second biggest release from Hollywood behind F9, which made $716 million earlier this year.
Villeneuve’s been certainly adamant for the past few months that folks should experience Dune in theater for the true immersion, even as it’s also being released on HBO Max. This movie was one of the bigger selling points to get a Max subscription when WB announced the dual-streaming plan for these pandemic times, and it seems to have mostly lived up to the hype with fans and critics. Time will tell if it’s got a long tail ahead of it and will be enough to ensure a sequel that Villeneuve is hoping he’ll get to make.
DISCUSSION
So much for that whole “OF COURSE DUNE IS PIRATED” thing from a couple days ago.
Next time run it with a header more like “SO WHAT, EVERYTHING GETS PIRATED, 4K Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, IT LITERALLY DOESN’T MATTER, STOP CAPING FOR CORPORATE PROPAGANDA BY PRETENDING THIS MEANS ANYTHING”
That said - I do think it’s interesting how quickly we’ve re-acclimated to late 90s box-office numbers as the norm. The box-office fights and the free marketing and the armchair prognostications will continue, but we’re just going to quietly scale all our “BOMB” and “BLOCKBUSTER” numbers back to quarter-billions and half-billions.
Now we see if Warners releases the stream numbers, since it’s become pretty obvious most people would rather watch stuff at home if given the opportunity. This future was always coming. It just got here early thanks to our fuckup ex-president completely botching the pandemic response.
https://civicscience.com/more-than-half-of-americans-would-prefer-to-stream-new-movie-releases-at-home/
Also - the WarnerMedia CEO was basically telling people on WEDNESDAY they were going to greenlight the sequel ASAP, and that was before a single stream had been clocked or a single IMAX screening had started. Spending another 150mil on the finish of this two-parter is a no-brainer considering what they’re trying to do with Max. They need to be able to say DUNE is HERE, so they’re going to.