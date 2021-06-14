E3 2021's Most Nerdtastic Video Game Announcements (So Far)

From left: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Redfall, and A Plague Tale: Requiem. Screenshot : Square Enix , Bethesda , Asobo Studios

The covid-19 vaccine might be coaxing more people to get out of the house, but video games are doing their darndest to make them stay put. This year’s E3 has unveiled looks at several exciting releases—one or more of which may feature a “butt stallion.”



io9 compiled a list of upcoming releases from studios like Square Enix, Bethesda, Annapurna Interactive, and more as they pertain to our furious love of all things sci-fi, fantasy, and horror (don’t forget to check out Kotaku’s more extensive coverage of the big show). They include a much-hyped fantasy game from Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin and the creator of Dark Souls, a Borderlands spinoff, and a brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy. Also, be on the lookout for Chaos. I heard some Final Fantasy guy is looking for him.

You’ll find all the announcements, trailers, and clips we’re excited about here (we’ll update with Nintendo news later):