Elon Musk Gave Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, Anthony Bourdain, and Paul Walker Blue Checkmarks

Elon Musk Gave Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, Anthony Bourdain, and Paul Walker Blue Checkmarks

As he tried to make it seem like living celebrities were subscribing to Twitter Blue, Twitter's CEO gave checkmarks to Jamal Khashoggi and dead actors.

By
Jody Serrano
Compilation of @dril's tweets denigrating Twitter's blue checkmarks under Elon Musk.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @dril

Twitter CEO Elon Musk forced blue checkmarks on dozens of celebrities and other high-profile users after they refused to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions in the latest chapter of the blue checkmark apocalypse this weekend. However, blinded by his urge to troll and embarrass the celebrities who wouldn’t pay him $8, Musk accidentally gave blue checkmarks to several dead people.

Musk randomly adorned the Twitter profiles of various deceased celebrities, including Norm Macdonald, Anthony Bourdain, Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, Paul Walker, and Jamal Khashoggi with blue checkmarks and the message that has infuriated celebrities in the world of the living: “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

Screenshots of the Twitter profiles of Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Bourdain, Jamal Khashoggi, and Paul Walker.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Twitter

While some may believe that it’s not a big deal if Twitter profiles for deceased people suddenly sport a blue checkmark, Musk is attaching a message that states that they paid for Twitter Blue and verified their phone numbers, which is a lie. Through the Internet Archive, Gizmodo confirmed that Bourdain and Bryant had legacy blue checkmarks, and their living relatives haven’t made use of their accounts in years. Macdonald didn’t even have a legacy blue checkmark but suddenly got a Twitter Blue checkmark this weekend.

Boseman and Walker’s accounts are still active, managed by teams associated with their foundations or loved ones, so there is a possibility that someone could have paid for Twitter Blue for their accounts. Gizmodo reached out to the Paul Walker Foundation and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts for comment but didn’t immediately hear back. We also reached out to Twitter’s press office but received a poop emoji in response.

Bottom line, saying these celebrities bought Twitter Blue subscriptions when many have been dead for years is untruthful and disrespectful to their remaining family members and loved ones. They’ve already been through a lot, and the last thing they need is to be swept up in Musk’s ridiculous attempts to be funny.

As for why Musk childishly decided to put unwanted blue checkmarks on celebrities over the weekend, the answer appears to lie in the A-listers’ overwhelming rejection of the Twitter CEO’s new blue checkmarks “for the people.

In short, the blue checkmark has quickly become the most embarrassing cringe object online. According to Travis Brown, an independent researcher and programmer, there were only 28 new Twitter Blue signups after Musk started taking away legacy blue checkmarks last week. Brown said he verified the number with his Twitter API account.

In response to the death of legacy blue checkmarks, which used to mean that Twitter had verified someone’s identity, power user @dril and others began a campaign, dubbed #BlocktheBlue, to block users with paid blue checkmarks.

“99% of twitter blue guys are dead-eyed cretins who are usually trying to sell you something stupid and expensive, and now they want to pay a monthly subscription fee to boost their dog shit posts front and center,” @dril told Mashable on Friday. “blocking them and encouraging others to do the same on a massive scale is the complete opposite of what they want. It’s funny.”

Musk, as it turns out, was not amused. Although he didn’t hasn’t explicitly mentioned the #BlockTheBlue campaign, he has responded with various laughing emojis and memes to news and comments about it. He also forced a blue checkmark on @dril. In response to a tweet from T(w)itter News Daily, which posted about the #BlockTheBlue campaign and @dril’s unwanted blue checkmark, Musk responded with glee.

“A troll, me?? 🤣” Musk said.

@dril, meanwhile, bemoaned his blue checkmark and tried to use a newfound hack to remove it: changing his display name. He ended up changing his name so many times that it triggered a review of his account.

“now that i have the baneful blue mark, I undertand the pain ive wrought. i was wrong to torment dog coin guys. im jealous of their million’s,” @dril tweeted.

As on Monday morning, it appeared that @dril has managed to get the blue checkmark off his profile again, but others weren’t so lucky. Click through to check out the other celebrities, including Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Chrissy Teigen, Ian McKellen, and more who were so horrified they suddenly had a blue checkmark that they immediately tweeted to tell people they hadn’t paid for Twitter Blue.

@dril

@dril

A screenshot of @dril bemoaning his blue checkmark on Twitter.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @dril
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

A screenshot of a tweet from Lil Nas X saying he didn't pay for a blue checkmark.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @LilNasX
Ice Spice

Ice Spice

A screenshot of Ice Spice asking who subscribed her to Twitter Blue.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @icespicee_
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen lamenting on Twitter that she has a blue checkmark.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @chrissyteigen
Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz expresses confusion and said he didn't pay for a blue checkmark.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @rejectedjokes
Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel

Drag queen Trixie Mattel tweets that she did not pay for Twitter Blue.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @trixiemattel
Bette Midler

Bette Midler

Actress Bette Midler got a blue checkmark on Twitter even though she didn't pay for it.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @BetteMidler
Neil Gaiman

Neil Gaiman

A screenshot of writer Neil Gaiman's tweet, which says he did not pay for a blue checkmark on Twitter.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @neilhimself
Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau

A screenshot of Jon Favreau's tweet saying the blue checkmark was imposed on him.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @jonfavs
Kara Swisher

Kara Swisher

A screenshot of journalist Kara Swisher saying that she received a blue checkmark without her consent.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @karaswisher
Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen

A screenshot of a tweet from Ian McKellen saying he did not pay for the "honor" of a blue checkmark.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @IanMcKellen
MIT

MIT

A screenshot of MIT saying it didn't subscribe to Twitter Blue.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @MIT
Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson

A screenshot of Neil deGrasse Tyson expressing wonder at his blue checkmark reappearing.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @neiltyson
Kurtis Conner

Kurtis Conner

Kurtis Conner laments over people thinking that he paid for Twitter Blue.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @kurtisconner
Janel Parrish

Janel Parrish

Actress Janel Parrish says she didn't pay for her blue checkmark and says to find her on Instagram.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @JanelParrish
Pop Culture 2000s

Pop Culture 2000s

A screenshot of the @PopCulture2000s account freaking out over being verified.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @PopCulture2000s
Simone Biles

Simone Biles

A screenshot of Simone Biles' tweet saying she didn't pay for a blue checkmark.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @simone_biles
Tim Schafer

Tim Schafer

A screenshot of game designer Tim Schafer saying he didn't pay for Twitter Blue or verify his phone number.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @TimOfLegend
Richard Osman

Richard Osman

Author Richard Osman says he didn't pay for his blue checkmark.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / @richardosman
