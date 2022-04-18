Trolling a Cave Rescuer by Calling Him a Pedophile

In one of his most notorious Twitter freakouts, Musk got into it with a cave diver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from the flooded Tham Luang cave complex in the summer of 2018.

The diver, Vernon Unsworth, apparently angered Musk by saying that Musk’s “submarine,” an air-filled tube that the Tesla CEO had provided to assist with the rescue effort, had not been helpful during the mission. In retaliation, Musk suggested via Twitter that Unsworth was a pedophile. Musk ultimately deleted the tweet after backlash—and later apologized. Unsworth sued Musk for defamation anyway, only to have Musk win out in court. Boo.