Elon Musk
Elon Musk, self-proclaimed free speech “absolutist” and unabashed troll, may or may not own Twitter soon. Worth some $270 billion, the Tesla CEO already holds 9% of the company’s stock, and he’s offered $43 billion for the rest, though he said, “I’m not sure I will actually be able to acquire it.” Twitter’s board is evaluating the offer but has adopted financial measures to delay the SpaceX CEO. In the spirit of our future birdbrained overlord, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Elon’s most memorable verbal adventures on the social network. Whether it’s dissing politicians, bullying his oligarchic competitors, or talking shit about a guy who saved a bunch of children in a cave, we all know that Elon won’t pull any punches when it comes to speaking his mind! Here are a few times that the Tesla CEO took his trollish powers to the max. Enjoy.