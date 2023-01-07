12 Times Elon Musk Replied Lovingly to Elon Musk Quotes on Twitter

12 Times Elon Musk Replied Lovingly to Elon Musk Quotes on Twitter

Oh Elon, you’re so funny. No, Elon, you’re the one that’s funny. Oh wait, we’re both Elon!

By
Jody Serrano
An image of Elon Musk laughing and looking at the camera at the 2022 Met Gala.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

As Twitter CEO Elon Musk continues to bamboozle the world, some might be wondering what the hell he’s thinking. This is a person who went from being TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’ to being the first person ever to lose $200 billion in personal net worth from one year to the next. Now, it looks like Musk is tech’s newest villain, begging the question: Does he even care?

The answer is simple: No. Elon Musk only cares about what Elon Musk thinks. All you need to do is check out his Twitter feed to confirm it.

Frequent Musk watchers will have noticed that the billionaire responds fondly to tweets featuring things he himself he has said—a lot. This has been going on for a while now. It’s like watching Musk have an adoring conversation with himself. “Had to be done,” he says in one reply to a quote. “So few understand this,” he says in another.

It’s not exactly hard for Musk to find quotes of things he’s said on Twitter, his $44 billion blue bird addiction. Besides fans and buddies tweeting out things he says, there are entire accounts dedicated to spitting out grandiose, random, or asinine Musk aphorisms, such as @muskQu0tes and @MuskUniversity. To be clear, the latter is not an actual university.

Musk’s responses vary. Some can be a simple “Absolutely” or “Yup.” Other times, he adds to what he says in the original quote or laments the fact that few or no one “understands” the topic at hand. Overall, seeing a self-absorbed billionaire interact with things he’s said is pretty damn funny.

Click through to check out 12 times Musk agreed with his own quotes or essentially talked to himself on Twitter. The topics are wide-ranging, given that, of course, Musk knows everything.

Elon Agreeing With Decision to Appoint Himself as SpaceX’s Chief Engineering Officer

Elon Agreeing With Decision to Appoint Himself as SpaceX’s Chief Engineering Officer

A screenshot of Elon Musk agreeing with a tweet from @muskQu0tes with a quote from himself.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Agreeing That He Was a Fool for Not Appreciating Jesus

Elon Agreeing That He Was a Fool for Not Appreciating Jesus

A screenshot of Elon agreeing with a quote from himself tweeted by @MuskUniversity.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Having a Conversation With Himself About Politics

Elon Having a Conversation With Himself About Politics

A screenshot of Elon replying to a quote from himself about politics from @MuskUniversity.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Agreeing With Himself That Underground Tunnels Are the Answer to Traffic Woes

Elon Agreeing With Himself That Underground Tunnels Are the Answer to Traffic Woes

A screenshot of Elon Musk responding to a quote he said about tunnels.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Reminding Himself of Yet Another Thing He Has to Do

Elon Reminding Himself of Yet Another Thing He Has to Do

A screenshot of Elon responding to a quote he said about making efficient home HVAC with HEPA filters.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Explaining Why He Keeps Having Kids

Elon Explaining Why He Keeps Having Kids

A screenshot of Elon Musk responding to a quote he made about the dangers of low birth rates.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Agreeing With Himself on Why the World Is Turning Into a Real-Life 1984

Elon Agreeing With Himself on Why the World Is Turning Into a Real-Life 1984

A screenshot of Elon Musk responding to a quote he said about the book "1984" tweeted by Marc Andreessen.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Agreeing With Himself on the Fight for Humanity

Elon Agreeing With Himself on the Fight for Humanity

A screenshot of Elon responding to a quote he made about loving humanity.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Trying to Add to a Conversation on the Starship Fleet That No One Apparently Understands

Elon Trying to Add to a Conversation on the Starship Fleet That No One Apparently Understands

A screenshot of Elon responding a quote from himself about how no one understands Starship's goals.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Agreeing With His Proclamation on the Importance of the Constitution

Elon Agreeing With His Proclamation on the Importance of the Constitution

A screenshot of Elon agreeing with a quote he said about the Constitution.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Elon Stressing the Importance of the Productivity Rules He Follows

Elon Stressing the Importance of the Productivity Rules He Follows

A screenshot of Elon agreeing with the productivity rules he follows.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
Finally, Elon Agreeing With Himself on Crypto, Which Is in the Toilet

Finally, Elon Agreeing With Himself on Crypto, Which Is in the Toilet

A screenshot of Elon Musk replying to a quote from himself on currencies.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
