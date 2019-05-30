Be honest, how many times have you watched Disney’s animated Aladdin with your mod in hand and wondered what it would be like to vape that genie as he comes blasting out of that lamp in a cloud of smoke? It turns out you don’t need three wishes to find out; just a fully-functional lamp-shaped vape that Disney’s marketing arm may or may not have given the thumbs up to.

Coinciding with Guy Ritchie’s apparently not terrible(?) live-action remake of the animated classic, this $26 Aladdin’s lamp e-cig is just about the most conspicuous vape you can walk around smoking. You can’t fit it in a pocket, hide it in a jacket, but you could maybe wrap it up in a flying carpet if you really wanted to hide your habit.

There’s no rubbing involved either, just a simple button press that releases a cloud of blue vapor that Firebox claims will come in three tailored flavors to complement the movie: Jasmine (light and floral), Sultan (sweet and full bodied), and Jafar (with notes of citrus and chocolate). Is it refillable? We’ve reached out for clarification, but given Aladdin only got three wishes, this lamp vape might have similar limitations.