Everybody Loves Christopher Lloyd in This Exclusive Nobody Clip

Guns? Where we’re going we’re going to need lots of guns. Photo : Universal

There are so many good things to say about the new film Nobody that Christopher Lloyd playing a gun-toting badass in it barely cracks the list. Normally, seeing the man who made time travel possible with a Flux Capacitor and flying DeLorean doing anything is just about the best thing going in any movie. He’s a living legend. And yet, in Nobody, he’s just part of a larger pool of cool.



Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) as Hutch. A s the title suggests, Hutch is a nobody. Just a regular guy who wakes up, goes to work, comes home, and that’s about it. But when his home is invaded, we learn that’s all a facade. In fact, he’s an unstoppable force of nature, great with weapons as well as his fists, and his rage brings him deep into a terrifying underworld of crime.

It’s essentially John Wick, but with Bob Odenkirk (which makes sense, as it’s also from writer Derek Kolstad, who also wrote on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Plus, yes, Hutch’s father is played by none other than Back to the Future’s Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd. I n this exclusive clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release, you can watch the cast and crew geek out about having the acting icon (also known from Taxi, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Clue, Addams Family, 12 Monkeys, you name it) in their film.

Nobody was released in theaters earlier this year, and has been available for digital download for a few weeks as well. But on June 22, it’ll be available on Blu-ray and 4K for the first time so you can make it a permanent part of your home movie collection. It’s got a slew of extra features too—including deleted scenes, breakdowns of all the action scenes, and two commentaries. If you haven’t seen the film yet, we can’t recommend it highly enough.

