The spirit of Richard Donner’s original Superman movie from the late 1970s lives on in DC’s new Superman ‘78 series from writer Rob Venditti, artist Wilfredo Torres, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. Superman ‘78's first issue brought a version of the Kryptonian based on Christopher Reeve back into the spotlight in a familiar story of his everyday balancing act between his lives as an intrepid reporter and as the world’s most powerful superhero.

While Superman was easily able to dispatch the mysterious alien invader featured in the first issue, the villain’s desperate attempt to transmit information back to “Brainiac” left the hero quite confused, as he’d never heard of a being by that name. Though Superman fans will be quite familiar with the Brainiac, in this telling, the character’s still new to Superman, who doesn’t yet understand just how dangerous the obsessive collector is. This Superman’s still much more accustomed to dealing with the likes of a relatively petty Lex Luthor, who he’s already landed in jail at least once by Superman ‘78's second issue.

In this exclusive previous of Superman ‘78 #2, life’s hard for Lex Luthor once he’s back on the streets and tasked with getting his act together by landing a proper job. Of the many things Lex excels at, working a 9-to-5 isn’t one of them because he doesn’t try all that hard. But Lex’s refusal to play by society’s rules might end up being the exact reason why Superman needs his help as the series continues.

Superman ‘78 #2 hits stores on September 28.



