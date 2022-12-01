If you’re itching to relocate for that digital n omad life , play, or just a change of scenery, you might want to check out what some expats are saying. The InterNation Index conducted a poll of nearly 12,000 expats earlier this year on their experiences living and working abroad.

Those who weighed in on this list represent 177 nationalities and live in 181 countries or territories. They found Valencia, Spain to be the No. 1 best place to live for overall quality of life while Johannesburg, South Africa came in last in the No. 50 spot.

While there’s pros and cons to every city, click through to browse some of the best.