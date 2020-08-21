Facebook Is Switching Over to Its New Design Next Month Whether You Like It or Not

Image : Facebook

Earlier this spring, Facebook started pushing out an updated site design to users across the globe, but up until now Facebook has also included an option that let you revert back to its previous UI. Yet in September, that option is going away, which means you’ll be stuck with Facebook new design whether you like it or not.

Sporting more spacious columns along with claims of faster performance, Facebook’s new design looks a lot like the standard Twitter UI, but with a few extras tabs and sections for things like Groups, videos, and more. In short, the new Facebook design is a lot like its mobile UI, just scaled up for desktop.

As noted by Endgadget, Facebook has begun alerting users of the forced design change via a feedback notification stating that “the classic Facebook experience will no longer be available starting in September,” followed by a short survey asking if users prefer classic because of missing features.

In addition to a new look, Facebook’s redesign also comes with some handy bonus features including the ability to preview new Groups before they go live, more streamlined navigation, and most notably, a new built-in dark mode option.

However, unlike Twitter, instead of a dark mode that features a dark blue background, Facebook has opted for a more traditional dark gray theme to help deliver reduced glare and increased contrast. And while this choice might seem strange for a site that has relied on a white and blue color scheme for so long, I think Facebook’s new dark mode is a great addition for people who aren’t fans of the default light mode.

Facebook’s new design was originally announced last year at the annual F8 conference before being rolled out to users en masse earlier this spring in March. And while some people may have a hard time adjusting to Facebook’s new minimalist UI, the site’s redesign is probably one of the least offensive changes the company has made in years.