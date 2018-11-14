Photo: Getty Images

Facebook has been exposed as utter garbage yet again. The company allegedly hired a political research firm to spread a conspiracy theory about its critics. And yes, the conspiracy theory reportedly involves George Soros.



The New York Times has the bombshell new story about the way that Facebook has conducted damage control in the wake of reports about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the Cambridge Analytica scandal. And the enormous story includes this interesting tidbit [emphasis ours]:

While Mr. Zuckerberg conducted a public apology tour in the last year, Ms. [Sheryl] Sandberg has overseen an aggressive lobbying campaign to combat Facebook’s critics, shift public anger toward rival companies and ward off damaging regulation. Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to the liberal financier George Soros. It also tapped its business relationships, persuading a Jewish civil rights group to cast some criticism of the company as anti-Semitic.

According to the report, Facebook “used Definers,” an oppo research firm, “to take on bigger opponents, such as Mr. Soros.” The story describes a “research document” circulated by the oppo firm as having “cast Mr. Soros as the unacknowledged force behind what appeared to be a broad anti-Facebook movement.”

George Soros, as you might recall, had a pipe bomb sent to his home very recently. President Donald Trump, a man who’s literally too dumb to be president, has also named George Soros as being part of a shady conspiracy to harm America.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its reported hiring of Definers to spread an anti-semitic conspiracy theory. But that’s precisely what the George Soros meme is all about. It’s anti-semitic bullshit.

You can read the entire New York Times article over on its website, including details about groups like Definers and America Rising.



Facebook is already a terrible social media network. But it’s certainly interesting to discover that, according to the Times, it’s actively making the world worse by directly spreading nonsense that it pays for. Do us all a favor, Zuck. Shut down Facebook tonight. The world would be a much better place.

[New York Times]